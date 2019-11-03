Several departments responding to two-vehicle crash in Marathon County

Several departments are responding to a two-car crash at the intersection County Road J and Townline Road in Marathon County.

Sergeant Terry Peterson with Everest Metro says a vehicle traveling north on County Road J failed to yield and went into the path of an eastbound pickup truck.

The vehicles collided and ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to Aspirus to be treated for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

There were two adults and one child in the eastbound truck. A few minor injuries were reported. They were not transported for treatment.