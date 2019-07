The Wisconsin Department of Transportation map shows several highways in Langlade County are closed due to debris in the roadways.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Hwy 45 at County Hwy Y north of Antigo is closed.

In Bryant, Hwy 52 near County I is closed. And Hwy 52 at County Road B beyond County A is also closed.

Hwy 55 north near County WW beyond County K is also closed near Langlade.