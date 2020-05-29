Seven suspected MIS-C cases under investigation in Wisconsin

Doctors are trying to determine if Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, which may be connected to Covid-19 has reared it's ugly head in Wisconsin.

Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee says it has identified seven suspected cases of MIS-C.

Five of the kids were treated at the hospital and released. Two are still there, listed in good condition.

Results of Covid-19 antibody tests on four of the young patients are back. That's to determine if they had it. Two did and two did not.

The hospital says reporting even just suspected cases is key in the search for the best treatment.

"Reporting suspected cases in collaboration with Wisconsin Department of Health Services with similar processes in other states is a very important step to learning more," says Dr. Michael Gutzeit of Children's Wisconsin.

MIS-C causes swelling in multiple organs. Symptoms include fever, rash and issues like the stomach flu.

Doctors are not sure how it spreads, but their current theory is that it's a complication that occurs after a child has Covid-19.

The doctor says majority of children who get it, recover from it.