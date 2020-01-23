7 found homeless in Wausau for bi-annual Point in Time Count

Seven people who identified as homeless were counted for during The United Way of Marathon County's Housing and Homeless Coalition biannual Point in Time Count.

During the count volunteers with the coalition are assigned a region to search. Typically the locations are known or suspected locations where homeless people sleep or camp. The volunteers approach people they find and ask if they self-identify as homeless.

Usually volunteers point the homeless to the warming shelters or the Salvation Army for shelter in the winter but both facilities were at full capacity. Hotel vouchers and resources were given to each person found.

Ben Lee with The United Way said he thinks the community is engaged in the homelessness problem as they had an influx of volunteers come out for the count.

