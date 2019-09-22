Session planned in the Northwoods to recruit women to run for elective office

On the same day Representative Sean Duffy leaves his office serving Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, the League of Women Voters of the Northwoods will hold a recruitment for women interested in running for office.

The program will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Pine Lake Town Hall, 4197 River Rd, Rhinelander, WI. The recruitment session and program is open to the public.

Jennifer Erickson Sauk County UW-Extension Community Resource Development Educator, Dan Hill from the UW-Extension Local Government Center, and Victoria Solomon Green County UW-Extension Community Resource Development Educator will run the program.