Service dog training program for veterans expands to new facility

Sarah Thout brought a much needed service to the Midwest when she started Patriot K9's of Wisconsin in Wausau.

She has more than 30 years of experience in training service animals and she saw the need for veterans to have them too. "I became highly aware of the need that is in the entire mid west and there is nothing like this. It is something we needed to do," explained Thout.

After nearly two years it was time to move to a more dedicated facility to train more people and K9s. The space needed to be quiet and unintimadating to veterans and dogs.

It's an opportunity for Vietnam veteran Ralph Nickelson and his K9 Logan, that they are forever grateful for. "When I start having problems she's right there and crawls up on my lap and soothes me. It has been really nice," explained Nickelson.

The new facility is located at 7333 West Stewart Avenue in Wausau. They're adding three more people to their staff at the new facility.

