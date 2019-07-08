SentryWorld Golf Course set to host USGA tournament

The best female golfers in the world under age 19 will compete at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point at the 71st U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship July 22-27.

Central Wisconsin media members got a chance to tour the course and play a round Monday to preview the event.

The tournament will be the 15th USGA championship held on a Wisconsin golf course and just the second time SentryWorld has hosted a USGA championship. The first was in 1986 when the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links was held there.

The Stevens Point course has come a long way since that tournament with a full 18-hole renovation completed in 2014.

“SentryWorld went through a full renovation in the 2013 and 2014 time period. So being able to attract a championship of this level is really satisfying,” said SentryWorld General Manager Mike James.

With many challenging holes, the 16th hole remains the signature attraction. Known as the “flower hole,” more than 33,000 flowers surround the green.

Tournament director Tracy Parsons says SentryWorld’s beauty and stature factored into the process to select it as the event’s host site. While the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship changes venues each year, the golf course could eventually host another USGA event.

“Hopefully in the future we will be able to find another good fit for SentryWorld. I definitely think it’s something special and now that it’s in the USGA family, you never know,” said Parsons.

The tournament winner automatically qualifies for the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open Championship.

Admission to watch the event is free. Tickets are not required and spectators are encouraged to attend. The first round starts on Monday, July 22 and the 36-hole championship final round takes place on Saturday, July 27.

Broadcast coverage of the 2019 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship starts Friday, July 26th at 1 p.m. on FS1.

