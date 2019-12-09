Sentry donates $2M to Medical College of Wisconsin to expand training in Wausau

Medical College of Wisconsin has received a $2 million gift from the Sentry Insurance Foundation. According to a news release, the gift will establish the Sentry Deanship at the MCW-Central Wisconsin campus.

“We are humbled by the leadership and generosity driving this commitment from Sentry,” stated John R. Raymond, Sr., M.D., president and chief executive officer of MCW. “This support of our vision to ensure that people have access to the highest quality physicians in every part of Wisconsin is a demonstration of Sentry’s commitment to innovation, partnership and the health of our community.”

The gift will support MCW’s Hope to Health comprehensive fundraising campaign, a philanthropic initiative aimed at building healthy and thriving communities. Priorities of the campaign include: accelerating research and advancing patient care, driving health and vitality with our community, transforming health care education, and leading the way in cancer research and care.

“We are making this gift to build healthier communities and to secure access to quality health care for families in central Wisconsin,” stated Pete McPartland, Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of Sentry. “The innovative programs provided by the Medical College of Wisconsin enrich us all and we’re honored to stand with them in committing to improving the health of people here and across our state.”

MCW-Central Wisconsin is located in Wausau with clinical and educational partnerships across the region. The campus was established along with MCW-Green Bay to address the looming shortage of and maldistribution of physicians and other health care professionals across the state.

