Sentry Insurance donates $200,000 to the United Way of Portage County

Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point is spreading more than $1 million to 15 separate United Way branches around the country for COVID-19 relief.

Sentry Insurance donated $200,000 to the United Way of Portage County.

Two-hundred-thousand dollars is heading to the United Way of Portage County.

"We believe in good times and in times of crisis, the United Way is really so well positioned to collaborate with other community organizations, like you have over the past couple of months," said Sentry Insurance Executive Director Kalynn Pempek. "To identify and act on those emergent needs to really get the support where it is needed the most."

The idea is to get the money into the hands of an organization that will best extend the cash throughout the local community.

"The funds will most certainly be about assisting around basic needs in our community at this particular time," said United Way of Portage County Executive Director Sue Wilcox. "As you know, we're meeting weekly with our non-profit and private and public organizations to learn more about what the needs are, so we stay current on how we can direct resources throughout the community."

The United Way plans to distribute the donation out to people looking for food, financial assistance and housing.