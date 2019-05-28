Sentencing date set for man convicted in Stevens Point arson case

The 61-year-old man convicted of setting fires inside a home in last summer is scheduled to be sentencing in August.

Gary McDonald was convicted of two count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and arson after agreeing to the terms of a plea deal.

McDonald’s most serious charges—attempted first-degree intentional homicide were dismissed but will be considered during his Aug. 14 sentencing hearing.

According to a news release from the Stevens Point Police Department, around 3 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2018, police and firefighters were called to the 2500-block of Simonis Street for a fire. Once they got on scene, two of the four residents said they woke up to find the bed they were on, was on fire. They put the fire out and went upstairs only to find another small fire at the top of the staircase. Then, a third fire was found on a clothes hamper just outside one of the bedrooms. All of the fires were put out before emergency crews arrived at the house.

Police say all of the residents made it out of the house with only minor injuries.

McDonald was arrested a short time later.

McDonald was questioned and he admitted to investigators that he used gasoline to set the bed on fire and started the other two fires before leaving the house.

