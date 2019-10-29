Sentencing date set for Plover man convicted of wife's disappearance and murder

The Plover man convicted at trial of killing his wife and hiding her body is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15.

Last week, a jury found Jason Spyher, 45, killing for first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Krista Sypher was last seen in March 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason Sypher, was arrested and charged with her murder. Her body has not been found.

Prosecutors said Jason Sypher had the opportunity and motive to commit this crime. They say the marriage was broken but he didn't want a divorce and didn't want to split assets. Investigators say both Jason and Krista were having extramarital affairs.

Sypher faces a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed at his sentencing hearing.

