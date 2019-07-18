Sentencing Thursday for Nekoosa woman convicted in drunken driving fatal crash

The 25-year-old Nekoosa woman convicted causing a crash that killed the driver of an oncoming vehicle is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

In April, Taylor Owczynsky pleaded no contest to homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. A similar charge was dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Tyler Manthe, 21, of Marshfield was killed Aug. 5, 2017 when he was driving on State Highway 13 in the town of Saratoga and an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line.

Court documents state Owczynsky said she was driving home from Wisconsin Rapids. She told a deputy she "probably had too much" when asked if she had been drinking. A blood draw at the hospital showed Owcznsky was nearly twice over the legal limit for driving.

Manthe died of his injuries at a near by hospital.

Owczynsky faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

