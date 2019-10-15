Lasting imprint: Seniors at D.C. Everest Senior High help with building's expansion

D.C. Everest seniors in the Construction Trades course are getting the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to a building expansion at their school.

Every year the class builds a house for Habitat for Humanity, but this year students are also learning how to build commercial spaces.

“In this course, we teach students how to do residential construction, so the fact that they are having the opportunity to learn commercial construction is very good,” said Chad Pernsteiner, teacher overseeing the Construction Trades course.

As part of the $60 million referendum that voters approved in April, the schools within the D.C. Everest School District are undergoing a lot of renovations. One of the largest projects is the expansion at the high school because several new classrooms are being added to the building.

Findorff is the construction firm overseeing the project. Their architects have volunteered their time to show students at the school the ropes.

“We were able to take some of the students that were interested and bring them to the job site and show them what it takes to build a building like this,” added Project Supervisor Ryan Cisewski. “The students remind me of myself when I was young. I enjoy seeing them come here and show us what they know and then we can teach them. It’s an adventure.”

Staff at the school says the project is very hands-on and a lot of students have shown interest in the course.

“It’s pretty good,” explained Nathan Haugen who's a student at the high school. “I got to help place center blocks for the building. It was kind of tricky but fun to learn.”

“I like that we got to help with the new addition to the school,” said Dylan Sands who's also a senior in the course. “It makes us feel part of the school.”

The building is expected to be open by next year.