Senate passes 'Families First Coronavirus Response Act'

Updated: Wed 4:01 PM, Mar 18, 2020

(WASHINGTON (Gray DC / AP) -- The Senate passed a bill Wednesday to ensure paid benefits for many Americans, while millions are holed up at home against the coronavirus.

A proposed coronavirus aid package would allocate $750 billion to boost hospital capacity, unemployment insurance and other direct aid for American households, businesses and the health care industry. (Source: Gray DC)

Lawmakers say it’s a multi-billion dollar aid package that would provide sick and family leave, boost food assistance programs, while also offering free testing for COVID-19.

The Senate approved the plan with a vote, 90-8.

The bill will now be sent to the White House for President Trump’s signature.

