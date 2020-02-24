Senator Tammy Baldwin reads President Washington's farewell address

Senator Tammy Baldwin was given the honor this year to read President George Washington's 1796 farewell address.

It's a tradition that goes back to 1862, and usually commemorates Washington's birthday. However, this year his birthday was on a Saturday, so the reading was held today.

The senate alternates parties every year and this year Senator Baldwin was selected

She becomes just the ninth woman, and the first senator from Wisconsin, to deliver the speech.

After the reading is complete, it's tradition to sign their name in Washington's farewell address book.

