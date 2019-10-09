Sen. Pat Testin backs Tom Tiffany for Congress

Sen. Tom Tiffany says Sen. Patrick Testin is supporting him in his run for Congress.

“Senator Tiffany and I served on the Senate Agriculture Committee together,” said Senator Testin. “Tom understands how important the ag industry is to our state, and the struggles currently facing our farmers. I am supporting Tom because I know he will get things done in Washington and be a strong voice for the 7th Congressional District,” a release stated.

The Congress seat is open due to the resignation of Sean Duffy.

An election is scheduled to be held in April or May. Also running for Congress in the 7th District is Jason Church and Michael P. Opela, Sr.

