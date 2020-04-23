Senator Baldwin supports new COVID relief bill, eyes funds for election safety

The second coronavirus relief bill is on the way to President Trump’s desk, after passing in the House 388-5.

The $484 billion relief bill includes $310 billion going to the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses.

"We had many who had invested their life savings in their business, but had no loans, they were unbanked if you will,” said Baldwin. “And they were really left behind in this first round of funding.”

“We want to know that it's actually going to get to the most needy small businesses so that they can weather this pandemic like some of the larger ones."

Baldwin supported this bill, but says more needs to be done in future legislation to help protect the safety of voters in the Badger State and nationwide.

“(We had) an election on April 7th, in which people literally had to choose between their health and well-being, and exercising their constitutional right to vote,” Baldwin said.

“And a number of us are working really hard on election provisions, knowing this pandemic will not be over when next citizens go out to vote. And that's true in Wisconsin, that's true across the country."

