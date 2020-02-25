Senator Baldwin requests aid for lumber industry

Senator Tammy Baldwin is asking the Trump Administration to take immediate action to support Wisconsin's hardwood businesses and the lumber industry.

In a letter, she says the ongoing trade war and retaliatory tariffs from China are hurting local workers.

The senator explained a few of the reasons she wrote the letter, "These hardwood products actually do have a certain amount of time during which they have to be processed or they will become waste wood. I think also, we've seen China switch from, purchasing hardwood from the United States to relying on other countries, which means those markets may not come back to us."

