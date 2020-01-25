LIVE: Trump lawyer says Dems want to "overturn" last election

President Donald Trump's lawyers have opened their impeachment trial defense by asserting that he “did absolutely nothing wrong" when he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks to bipartisan group of the Nation's mayors in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

They accused Democratic prosecutors of omitting key evidence when they presented their case.

The president's lawyers are pushing the Republican-led chamber for his impeachment acquittal on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Trump's legal team plans an aggressive defense that will assert an expansive view of presidential powers and portray him as besieged by opponents determined to undo the results of the 2016 election and to ensure his defeat this November.

House prosecutors wrapped up their presentation on Friday.

GOP shows little desire for witnesses ahead of critical vote

Democrats bid to win support from Republicans in the Senate for witnesses in the president’s impeachment trial was already a tough challenge.

Democrats have warned they will live to regret not delving deeper into the evidence of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

One of the managers, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, even told them it was “treacherous” to vote against gathering more evidence.

Still, it appears the Democrats are no closer to persuading the necessary four Republicans to break with their party in a critical vote expected next week.

