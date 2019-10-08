Senate OKs bill allowing kids to run lemonade stands

Children in Wisconsin could legally operate lemonade stands under a bill the state Senate has passed.

But they'd have to hold the egg salad.

The measure would permit anyone under 18 to operate lemonade stands on private property without a permit and without fear of getting in trouble as has happened in some states. They couldn't sell more than $2,000 of lemonade a year, or 8,000 cups at 25 cents a pop.

The young entrepreneurs would also be barred from selling any potentially hazardous food, like raw meat and egg salad. That was added to address concerns of public health officials.

The measure has bipartisan support. The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote Tuesday with no debate. The measure goes next to the state Assembly.

