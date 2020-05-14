Sen. Tiffany calls for Secretary-designee Palm's resignation, Gov. Evers tells him to 'relax'

State Senator Tom Tiffany (R–Minocqua) released the following statement on Thursday calling for Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to withdraw her name from consideration.

"Secretary-designee Andrea Palm must immediately resign from her appointment as Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary," a news release stated.

Tiffany released the statement at the same time Gov. Evers and DHS were holding a press briefing. A reporter asked Evers for a comment about the suggestion Palm resign.

"Senator Tiffany, please, you just won an election. Just relax. This is an insane statement. We talk about trying to tone down the rhetoric, and I've done everything I can to do that, and to make a statement about someone who's dedicated her life to saving lives. Please sir, give us a break. You're headed to Washington D.C. I know you're better than this," Evers explained.

Additional statements in Sen. Tiffany's release read:

"The recent Supreme Court ruling confirmed that Ms. Palm's power grab exceeded her authority. Her shotgun approach to lock down Wisconsin has produced disastrous consequences."

"Wisconsin's economy and health care system are collapsing. Small businesses are closing their doors for good. Tens of thousands of people are struggling to apply for unemployment in an attempt to survive the storm she caused."

"New data shows us how we can make a targeted response to the Wuhan virus, but Ms. Palm will hear none of it. A native New Yorker, ally of Hillary Clinton's, and Washington, D.C. insider, Ms. Palm understands very little of our Midwestern values or how her decisions have devastated our way of life."

"Ms. Palm came here as Governor Evers' hired gun, and she will leave with Wisconsin's corpse if she continues."

Sen. Tiffany won the special election in Wisconsin’s 7th District on Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Sean Duffy (R).