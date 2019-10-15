Sen. Tiffany raises $242,000 in first three weeks of congressional campaign

Wisconsin 7th Congressional District candidate state senator Tom Tiffany raised about $242,000 in his first three weeks of his congressional campaign, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

Former Republican representative Sean Duffy, whose seat Tiffany is competing for, had raised about $140,000 by that same point in his very first congressional campaign back in 2009. Duffy, in contrast, had a longer period to raise the money prior to the 2010 campaign, while donors interested in backing Tiffany have just a few months before the special election, for which specific dates have not yet been set.

Most of the $242,000 Tiffany raised by the end of September came from private donors, many of which were maximized at the $2800 contribution limit, and no major political action committees had yet contributed.

Year-end financial reports from the other congressional candidates aren’t due until January 31. It could be that late before more is learned about who is financially backing other candidates in the race, since they either filed after the third financial quarter closed on September 30 or haven’t yet filed with the FEC.

hortly after Congressman Sean Duffy stepped down on September 23, Governor Tony Evers set the special election for January 27, with a primary date of December 30. Days later, Evers canceled those dates and announced a Spring election instead with as-yet unspecified dates, citing a conflict of state and federal law.

Any candidate winning the seat in the Spring would have more or less than half a year before needing to compete for the seat a second time in the November general election. Click here for a complete breakdown of how timing could impact the race.