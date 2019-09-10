Sen. Tiffany announces he's running for Congress

State Senator Tom Tiffany is running for U.S. Congress, stopping along the 7th Congressional District to make his announcement Tuesday.

He said he wants to further the conservative economic and social reforms he's brought to Madison, on a larger scale in Washington.

At his campaign announcement at Merrill Steel, Senator Tiffany would not get into policy specifics, but said he will back President Trump's policies, just as he has in Madison.

"I've proven that I'm a reformer and Madison has not changed me," he said.

Sen. Tiffany is hoping to win Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, a large area spanning about 20 counties in the northern part of the state.

Senator Tiffany emphasized he worked with Congressman Duffy on state issues, that the congressman took to Washington.

"He did some really good work in conjunction with me on some forestry issues that I highlighted and then he got results at the federal level,” he said.

"If he does what Congressman Duffy did, that would be fantastic," said Paul Rondeau, a Senator Tiffany supporter from Kronenwetter who attended his announcement.

"Our whole economy is booming, the tax cuts, the loosening of regulations on fracking,” said Rondeau.

Governor Evers has not yet set a date for the special election. His administration tells Newschannel 7 that the date will be set when Congressman Duffy leaves office on September 23.