Sen. Testin, joins 2 legislators to introduce bill to legalize medical marijuana

Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) is one of three Wisconsin legislators to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana.
“Growing up, my grandfather was one of my heroes. I watched as cancer robbed him of his strength and vitality,” stated Sen. Testin in a news release. “I saw him make the decision to go outside the law to seek treatment with medical marijuana. It restored his appetite, and I believe it added months to his life. Doctors and patients, not government, should decide if cannabis is the right treatment.”
The bill, which is the first bipartisan bill to legalize medical cannabis since 2001, states people should not have to commit a crime to access medicine for debilitating conditions. The bill also states a need to regulate the industry in order to provide a safe, legal path for people to obtain medical marijuana.
Last fall, close to one million Wisconsin voters in 16 different counties and two cities, in both red and blue parts of the state, spoke loudly and clearly in support of medical marijuana.
Testin is joined by Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-Middleton) and Representative Chris Taylor (D-Madison).