Sen. Ron Johnson pushes for USMCA

Senator Ron Johnson is calling on house democrats to help pass the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

He hosted a round table discussion in DeForest Friday to discuss the impact of the proposed USMCA.

It would replace NAFTA, and is expected to benefit farmers in Wisconsin by strengthening food and agriculture trade in North America.

"Call on Mark Pocan, Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Tammy Baldwin to put pressure on Nancy Pelosi for the benefit of Wisconsin farmers to bring up in the house the USMC and ratify as is," Johnson said. "There's no opening up that deal, that's not the way this works. The trade deals are negotiated and their ratified by the countries and that's what the house has to do."

Democratic representative Ron Kind said in a statement:

"I continue to have serious questions for the administration about the recently finalized USMCA agreement. These issues include enforceability of labor and environmental standards, and lifting the tariffs on Mexico and Canada that continue to hurt Wisconsin workers, farmers and businesses."

