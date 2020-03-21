Sen. Johnson asks Pompeo to help Wisconsinites stuck abroad

Senator Ron Johnson sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, asking for his assistance helping Wisconsinites stranded abroad due to travel restrictions because of COVID-19.

He said there were a large number of Wisconsinites stuck in Peru, Honduras and Guatemala.

"Our constituents are growing both frustrated and scared, especially as rumors continue to swirl locally about a pending lockdown in these nations that would strand these travelers indefinitely," Sen. Johnson wrote.

He also highlighted the lack of commercial flights, and asked for special flights home to be arranged by Pompeo.

“These Americans are scared, desperate and running out of hope,” Sen. Johnson wrote. “I hope you will give your fullest and most immediate consideration to this request, and I appreciate your time and consideration to this urgent matter," he wrote.