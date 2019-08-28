Sen. Petrowski releases statement on possible run for 7th Congressional District

Senator Jerry Petrowski has released a statement regarding the possibility of running for congress. Rep. Sean Duffy announced he's resigning Sept. 23, citing the health issues of his soon-to-be born ninth child.

Petrowski stated Wednesday he's discussing his options. He released this statement:



"First and foremost my thoughts and prayers are with Sean and Rachel Duffy and their family during this extremely difficult time. I wish them the best in what will be a very challenging time in their lives.

Over the past two days I have received hundreds of phone calls, texts and emails asking me to run for the 7th Congressional District Seat. The amount of support pouring in is both overwhelming and heartwarming. This is not a decision to take lightly, and I will be discussing options with my family over the next couple of weeks."

The Republican senator has represented the 29th Senate District since 2012. Previously, he represented the 86th Assembly District from 1999 to 2012.