Sen. Patrick Testin to seek re-election in District 24

Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) has announced he’ll run for re-election.

“I’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from people across central and western Wisconsin,” said Senator Testin. “It’s an honor to serve the people of the 24th Senate District, and I know that together we can overcome the challenges of the past few months and continue on the path to a stronger Wisconsin.”

Sen. Testin serves Senate District 24. The district covers parts of Monroe, Wood, Adams, Portage, and Waushara counties.

