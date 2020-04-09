U.S. Senators Johnson, Baldwin want U.S. Postal Service to investigate absentee ballots

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin have sent Inspector General of the U.S. Postal Service Tammy Whitcomb a letter, asking for an investigation into reports of irregularities involving absentee ballots for the election on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, there have been numerous accounts from the state that USPS failed to fulfill that critical function for some voters. According to an April 8th report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the account of a state legislator, three tubs of absentee ballots from Appleton and Oshkosh were discovered in USPS’s Milwaukee processing center after polls closed on Tuesday. In addition, the City of Milwaukee Election Commission has requested that USPS investigate the failure of batches of absentee ballots requested on March 22nd and 23nd to be delivered to voters. Finally, the Village of Fox Point reports that USPS returned to them multiple batches of unsent absentee ballots and they were unable to obtain an explanation from their local post office as to why they were not delivered to the voters who requested them,” the senators wrote. “We are concerned there may be more examples, and request that you promptly open an investigation to determine the cause of these failures, which appear to have disenfranchised many Wisconsin voters.”