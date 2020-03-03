Sen. Baldwin urges Congress to pass coronavirus emergency funding

In Wisconsin, one person has tested positive for the coronavirus but has recovered and is no longer in isolation.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin says Congress is working to pass bi-partisan emergency funding so states will be able to quickly scale up the response. She also commented on what workplaces can do if people are concerned.

"We do not have a policy in the United States sadly, where employers have to offer paid sick leave. We certainly encourage it, and some do. But it's a very small minority. I think for those employers with the where with all, that they should just step up and say during this health, public health crisis we are going to pay for our employees sick leave and self-quarantine."

In Wisconsin, 18 people have tested negative for coronavirus.

