Sen. Baldwin takes action to protect Laona job training program

Senator Tammy Baldwin issued a news release Thursday announcing plans to prevent the removal of funds from the Civilian Conservation Centers program.

Last month, it was announced Blackwell Job Corps Center in Laona would close. It’s a job training center that has served hundreds of disadvantaged youth.

The program in Wisconsin has been training young people since 1964.

“The Blackwell Job Corps Center is so important to our Northwoods community by providing good paying jobs for 54 workers and job training to young adults. For 55 years, this civilian conservation center helped expand economic opportunities in rural Wisconsin and supported the U.S. Forest Service’s mission of maintaining the long-term health of Wisconsin’s forests,” said Senator Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m calling on the Trump administration to immediately halt their decision to close this facility and others, and I’m joining my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to introduce new legislation that will prevent further changes to the program,” Sen. Baldwin stated in a released.

This week, Democrats and Republicans in both the Senate and House of Representatives sent a letter to U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue calling on them to reconsider the decision to permanently close over a third of Civilian Conservation Centers nationwide and end the program in its current form.

