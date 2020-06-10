Sen. Baldwin pushes to help farmers get PPP coverage

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is part of a legislation push to help farmers get more coverage under the paycheck protection program. The PPP is part of the 'Cares Act' responding to the covid-19 economic fallout.

Senator Baldwin says its difficult for many farmers to qualify for the paycheck protection program of any significant amount as its currently constructed.

Problem is, many farmers don't have a payroll or enough net earnings to get the relief they need.

This new piece of legislation, instead, allows farmers to use their gross income up to $100,000 from 2019 tax returns.

"I heard from a couple in Withee, Wisconsin who qualified for an $80 loan. 8-0," Baldwin said. "That's not going to provide the relief they need. And we've got to fight so that our farmers get fair treatment."

The next step is to pass the bipartisan bill and send it over to the House. If that doesn't work, make it a part of the next Coronavirus Emergency Response Bill that Congress takes up.

South Dakota republican senator John Thune is joining Senator Baldwin to get this bill passed.