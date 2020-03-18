U.S. Sen. Baldwin helps introduce emergency paid leave act

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin helped introduce the Providing Americans Insured Days of Leave Act, an emergency paid sick days and paid family and medical leave bill, Wednesday. According to a news release, it would provide extra support to workers and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as, any future public health emergencies.

That extra support includes providing 14 emergency paid sick days during a public health emergency, reimbursed by the federal government. Workers would also get 12 weeks emergency paid family and medical leave and the ability to accrue 7 days paid sick days.

“The Senate must guarantee workers don’t lose pay when they stay home sick, or go without a paycheck to take care of children who are now home from school. We also need to provide financial support to employers for all paid sick days and paid leave so they can provide it to workers,” said Senator Baldwin. “As the coronavirus outbreak gets worse in Wisconsin and across the country we must take action on the PAID Leave Act in order to provide more support for workers and businesses.”

Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) are also involved with the bill.