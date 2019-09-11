Sen. Baldwin ask CDC to activate Emergency Operations Center over lung disease outbreak

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has sent a letter to the CDC to address the lung disease connected to vaping. Sen. Baldwin issued a media release Wednesday stating the letter was sent to CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield.

She’s asking how the agency is supporting states in their response to this outbreak and urges the CDC to provide additional support, including activating an Emergency Operations Center to address the public health threat.

Federal health officials said they had identified 450 possible cases, including at least three deaths, in 33 states. Thirty of the cases are in Wisconsin. No deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.

Patients experienced symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

No single product or substance has been linked to all the cases.

Click here to view the letter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report