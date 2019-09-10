Sen. Baldwin aims to prioritize Packers games over Vikings for Wis. residents

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has reintroduced her Go Pack Go Act. It would require TV programming providers offer Wisconsin subscribers with in-state programs, specifically Packers games.

The counties affected are Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Sawyer counties in the Duluth-Superior market. Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Dunn and Pierce counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, and Florence County in the Marquette, Michigan market.

That means those Wisconsin households could get the Minnesota Vikings or Lions game instead of the Packers game when the two teams play at the same time.

Under the current schedule, the Packers and Vikings games are being broadcast on the same broadcast network at the same time in weeks 3, 14 and 17 of the NFL.

