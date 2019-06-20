Sen. Baldwin: Blackwell Job Corps Center to remain open

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin issued a news release Thursday, stating Blackwell Job Corps Center in Forest County, the Civilian Conservation Centers in Laona will stay open.

Last month, there was news the center would close as part of a Trump administration plan to cut 1,100 jobs in the Forest Service Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers program.

Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it will withdraw its plans to end the U.S. Forest Service program.

Last week, Senator Baldwin expressed strong opposition to U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue about the Administration’s decision to close the 25 Civilian Conservation Centers within the U.S. Forest Service, including the Blackwell Job Corps Center.

“I fought the Trump administration’s plan to close Blackwell and now the 55 workers there will continue serving Forest County and our youth with much needed job training. I am proud to have worked to win this fight for our Northwoods," Sen. Baldwin stated.

The program in Wisconsin has been training young people since 1964. It had the capacity to train 160 students between the ages of 16 and 24 at a time in a range of skills, including labor and the medical profession.

Blackwell Job Corps Center guidance counselor Lorie Almazan tells NewsChannel 7 employees are happy to learn that Secretary Purdue reversed his decision to close the civilian conservation centers, however they are still awaiting official notice from the national job corps office that Blackwell is staying open.

"We are elated and excited. We're going to continue to do business as usual and continue to be a valued resource up here in the Northwoods," said Almazan.

A community blood drive is taking place at the Blackwell campus Thursday. Students at the job center are donating blood to help with the blood shortage that occurs during the summertime, according to Almazan.