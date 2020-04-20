Semi overturns on I-39 south of Mosinee

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a semi overturned Monday night on I-39 in Mosinee, just south of the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA).

According to our reporter at the scene, the semi is overturned in the northbound lane of I-39.

The right lane on I-39 northbound at mile marker 177 closed to remove the semi, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

This is a still-developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 7 as more details unfold.