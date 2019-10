The Waupaca Police Department says semi accident Tuesday morning was fatal.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 10 west of Fulton Street in Waupaca.

Investigators said the semi was west on 10 when it lost control and rolled on its side. The semi was blocking both westbound lanes. The semi was then struck by two different pickup trucks. The semi driver died at the scene. The driver's name has not been released.