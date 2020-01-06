Semco workers who lost jobs look to the future

The future for the more than 140 workers who lost their jobs at Semco Windows and Doors in Merrill is looking a little brighter.

A truck outside the closed Semco building (WSAW Photo).

Not only are there events coming up where they can meet with potential employers, we are learning the surrounding business communities are also trying to help.

Sandy Erickson, who used to work at Semco, says she knows the owner did everything he could to save the company, and despite being devastated, she's optimistic about what lies ahead.

"Knowing that I'll never be back in that building again, it's a heart breaker," Erickson said through tears.

She dedicated 31 years to her job at Semco.

"I figured, two years, I could probably retire from Semco, that's what was my plan," she said.

She and her coworkers were a tight-knit group.

"Thirty-one years of my life I've known these people, and I don't know if I'll see a lot of them ever again," she said.

Now, she'll need to start over.

"I don't even know how to fill out an application, a resume... it’s this thing of… unheard of with me," she said.

Despite being devastated by the loss, she is staying positive about finding work. She’s getting assistance from her union, the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

"I will do my best and I'll give my 110%, with the union's help, they'll help me get a job, I know they will," she said.

The Merrill Chamber of Commerce is confident those 141 people who lost their jobs will find work.

"We have heard from a lot of employers from the area themselves, from Wausau, Medford, Antigo, places like that, that do have job openings," said Debbe Kinsey, President and CEO of the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce.

She doesn't think this closure speaks to the state of Merrill’s economy.

"We have quite a few manufacturers that have been here for years and will continue to be here for many more years," Kinsey said.

An informational meeting is being held this Wednesday, January 8 from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Expo Center at Merrill Festival Grounds. It’s hosted by the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, the American Job Center and the Job Center of Wisconsin. Representatives will share information on community resources and employment opportunities.

The North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters is hosting a meeting at the Eagles Club in Merrill on Thursday, January 9 at 4:00 p.m.

ABR Employment will be at the Merrill Chamber on January 9 from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. to help with resumes and new employment opportunities. The chamber of commerce says they are also compiling a list of employers that are hiring.

The Department of Workforce Development will be at the TB Scott Library every Thursday for assistance.