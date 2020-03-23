Seidel steps up in raising money for childhood cancer

One-thousand-three-hundred-thirteen career points and 295 career assists. Those numbers don’t even begin to describe Julia Seidel.

“It definitely puts into perspective the bigger things in life,” said Newman senior guard Seidel. “People who are suffering way more than us or me who didn’t get to play one more game of basketball. That seems really little compared to what other people are going through everyday.”

Seidel’s season was cut short at the state tournament due to concerns over COVID-19, but she wanted to make the most out of the situation.

“I got selected to play in the WBCA All-Star Game and part of being selected for that game is to raise money for the MACC Fund,” said Seidel.

The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer’s goal is to support research into the effective treatment and cure of childhood cancer and related blood disorders. Seidel says she has already raised $600 in a little more than a week, but she doesn’t want to stop anywhere near that number.

“Each individual is asked to raise $500 at least, but my goal is to get at least a $1,000, but if I could get more than that, that would be excellent,” said Seidel.

Regardless of what dollar amount she hits, Seidel wants her message to be heard.

“I think we all are giving up things and sacrificing things right now,” said Seidel. “To just kind of realize that it’s not just about you. It’s not just about one city, one town. It’s about the whole country. The whole world right now. To just kind of put that in perspective, and do everything you can to help with the virus and help kids with cancer.”

If you would like to help Seidel reach her goal, click this sentence and then make sure to select her name as part of the process.