Security guard handcuffs himself because he was bored

A security guard made a strong case for an idle mind being the devil’s playground Friday morning.

Guarding a Bath and Body Works to the southwest of Milwaukee during an overnight shift, the man called Waukesha police for help around 2 a.m.

He didn’t need backup. There wasn’t a threat. He’d just handcuffed himself and couldn’t get free.

The guard realized he left the keys at home. He’d only put on the cuffs because he was bored, police told WDJT.

Once police freed him from his own restraints, he hid them from himself in order to not let temptation overcome him again.

As it turns out, this was not the first time he’d done this.

