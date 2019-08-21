Secret Service starts discussions for the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Secret Service was in Milwaukee to discuss preliminary details. Eight different agencies are involved, including: FEMA, The National Air Guard, state police, US Capitol police, and Milwaukee police.

Milwaukee PD says officers are trained on the Incident Command System, which allows different levels of law enforcement to communicate. Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales says the system is used for natural disasters or large events, like the DNC.

The security zone perimeter is expected by January, but the Secret Service says it may take longer than that.