Second person falls victim in Home Depot gift card scam

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said another Tomahawk resident is out thousands of dollars after falling for a scam.

For the second time this month, a purchased Home Depot gift cards to pay off a relatives debt.

Investigators said the woman said the person who called told her that her granddaughter was in a car accident and needed $4,000 in Home Depot gift cards. She stated the caller was so convincing she went to Home Depot and purchased $4,000 worth of gift cards.

Just a week earlier, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said a man was contacted by phone and the scammers used the story of an accident involving his nephew and needing $2,500 in bond money. The scammers said the man’s nephew was arrested in Chicago. The man was told to go to Home Depot and buy gift cards, which he did.

The victim phoned the scammer back and provided him with the numbers on the cards and deputies believe the money was liquidated immediately.

The department says no government agency will ever call you and request gift cards. Deputies think the scammer might be based in Canada but the chances of recovering the money is unlikely.

The BBB reminds everyone gift cards are only for gifts, not payments. If someone calls with urgent news or a convincing story, requesting that you purchase gift cards so you can share the numbers at the back, it is a scam. No reputable company will ask for payment using a gift card.