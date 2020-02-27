Second person charged for alleged role in 2019 heroin overdose death

Prosecutors have charged another person for his alleged role in a 2019 heroin overdose death.

Joshua Huff, 39, appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court Thursday. He’s charged with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering heroin.

Last week, prosecutors also charged Jackie Loiselle, 35, for her alleged role. And charges were filed against Mark Robinson Jr., 33.

Prosecutors say a 30-year-old man died after purchasing heroin from Loiselle on Oct. 9, 2019.

Court documents state Loiselle and Robinson purchased the heroin from Huff. And Loiselle later sold it a man that overdosed.

Loiselle and Huff remain in the Marathon County Jail on $75,000 cash bond.

Robinson is in custody, however a future court date has not yet been set.