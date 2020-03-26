Second cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wood and Vilas Counties

The Wood County and Vilas County Health Departments confirmed Thursday their second cases of COVID-19.

According to a release from the Wood County Health Department, the patient is in their 20s and lives in South Wood County. The patient had traveled outside of the U.S. and did follow recommendations for self-isolation while awaiting test results.

The Vilas County Health Department said the patient in that county is currently in isolation and officials are working on contacting people they may have come in contact with.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 707 cases in the state. These two newest cases will be added to Friday's total cases. That number is released daily at 2 p.m.