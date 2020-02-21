Second Annual Wausau Area Silver Pageant this Weekend

The second annual Wausau Area Silver Pageant will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 at Wausau East. The event begins at 2 p.m. and will continue until 4:30 p.m.

The annual event features local women who are at least 75-years-old and were selected for their inner beauty and commitment to society. The event will feature twelve participants and they will be judged on the talents, their history, elegance and their stage presence.

Guest judges include Miss Wisconsin, local elected officials, and NewsChannel 7's Chad Franzen.

The event is FREE and people attending are encouraged to get their early for best seating.