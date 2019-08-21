Seat belt law's 10th anniversary proves it saves lives

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson says the 10% of people that do not use their seat belt account for half of traffic deaths.

“We’ve reached an important benchmark, but at the same time realize there is more work to do,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson.

This year represents the 10-year anniversary of the state’s primary seat belt law. When the law took effect in June 2009, the state’s seat belt use rate was 74% and increased to 89% in 2018. Preliminary information from a recent survey indicates that a statewide average of 90.2% of motorists is buckling up. The information was presented Wednesday at the Governor’s Conference on Highway Safety.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of law enforcement, traffic safety professionals and motorists across Wisconsin, more people than ever are making the life-saving decision to buckle-up,” Gov. Evers said.

Gov. Evers addressed over 400 traffic-safety advocates. The conference was held at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin and resulted in 50,875 traffic citations last year.

