Seat belt enforcement to increase for "Click It or Ticket" campaign

Starting Monday, the Wisconsin DOT and State Patrol say you may be more likely to be pulled over for not wearing a seat belt, as they kick off their annual “Click It or Ticket” grant-funded campaign. Their goal is to educate the public and more heavily enforce wearing seat belts.

The DOT says only about 10% of Wisconsinites don’t buckle up, but that 10% makes up almost half of the people who die in crashes every year.

"We see them in all different kinds of vehicles and different walks of life," said Sergeant Jon Pedersen with the Wisconsin State Patrol north central region, describing people he’s stopped for not wearing a seat belt. “One of the best things you can do to keep yourself safe in case you are involved in a crash, is to buckle up.”

Starting Monday, June 22nd until July 5th, State Patrol and other agencies will have extra eyes on the road, looking for those who aren't buckled.

"People just sometimes don't wear them, sometimes they forget, sometimes it's uncommon for them to wear it. They feel that it's uncomfortable, so they don't," explained Pedersen.

Seat belt-wearing is at an all-time high in Wisconsin more than a decade after it became law. But Sgt. Pedersen says he sees dangerous driving every day.

"I can tell you right now that I’ve had one stopped at 106 miles per hour today, and one that I wasn't going to be able to catch up to that was 112 miles per hour. And this was out here on I-39," he said.

Drivers are responsible for everyone in their vehicle, and it's $10 for each unbuckled passenger.

"If you're the driver, and let's say you have four passengers in your vehicle that aren't buckled up, the driver could be cited for each individual passenger at that point," he said.

With more people hitting the road for summer vacation, a seat belt could be the difference between life and death.

"Enjoy it, enjoy time with your family, but be safe so everyone can go home at night. In 2019, 44% of people who were killed in cars and light trucks, 44 percent of those people that had fatal injuries, did not have their seat belts on. We can only possibly imagine how that could have changed if that 44% had their seat belts on," he said.