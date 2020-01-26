Search underway for driver who hit and killed bicyclist

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for the driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a man who was riding his bike.

Milwaukee Police were called to an accident near 35th and Meinecke around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the 39-year-old Milwaukee man was riding his bike when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Lifesaving measures were performed by emergency responders but unfortunately, the man died from his injuries.

The vehicle wanted in connection with the crash is believed to be a maroon or red Pontiac G6 (2005-2010) with front end damage.

The vehicle is missing chrome grille trim circled in the picture and will likely have damage to the headlamp/hood/bumper.

Vehicle was last seen driving south on N 35th St towards W North Ave.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.