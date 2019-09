Investigators are still searching for a 90-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Lucille "Lucy" Schultz was last seen at home in Oxford at 4 p.m. Sept. 3.

She’s described as 5 feet and 115 pounds. She was last seen walking. She was wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Marquette County Sheriff's Office at 608-297-2115.